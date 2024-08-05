TTU HomeTechAnnounce

On-Campus Undergraduate Part Time Employment: College Readiness Peer Mentor

Apply here:  https://ttu.studentemployment.ngwebsolutions.com/JobX_SecureApply.aspx?JobId=5843

College Readiness Peer Mentors in Raider Ready and TSI courses will be expected to:

  •   Share their experiences as a Red Raider to complement course material.
  •   Facilitate activities and discussions to build community and promote learning.
  •   Aid instructor in knowing when course material may not be understood by students.

CHARACTERISTICS: 

• Strong interpersonal skills and communication skills, both written and verbal  

• Desire to support other students in learning skills to be successful in college 

• Positive attitude and energy  

• Sense of humor and an ability to be flexible  

• Genuine concern for others and desire to help fellow students and team members  

• Enthusiasm for Texas Tech and the opportunities available to students  

 

QUALIFICATIONS: 

• Be enrolled as an undergraduate student during Spring 2024, Fall 2024, and Spring 2025  

• Be in good academic and disciplinary standing with Texas Tech University  

• Have a solid understanding of math and/or English  

• Maintain a minimum 2.5 Texas Tech GPA  

• Have a desire to work in a Raider Ready or TSI Math/English classroom to support student learning 

 

SALARY AND BENEFITS: 

• Make a difference in the lives of incoming students and play an important role in helping them make a smooth transition to life at Texas Tech  

• Develop leadership and interpersonal communication skills  

• Build a strong network of campus contacts with Texas Tech administrators, faculty, staff, and other students  

• Improve skills in the areas of public speaking and teamwork  

• Peer Mentors will receive compensation of $10 per hour for all job-related duties TSI and Raider Ready will need help on Day 1 of each RRO event. These dates are listed below. Students will be expected to work an average of 12-15 hours/week. Some of the dates may require time on Sunday due to RRO Day 1 activities.

  • RRO - May 28 and 30th 
  • RRO - June 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 17, 20, 23, 25, 27
  • RRO - July 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28, 30
  • RRO - August 1
  • Possible College Readiness Programming - Aug 19-21

Fall 2024/Spring 2025: 

Students will be expected to work an average of 7-15 hours/week. 


·       Attend weekly RRP or TSI courses (50-120 minute classes that are offered on Monday-Thursday)

·       Work with the course instructor to support student learning and engage in learning activities with the students in the classroom

·       Attend regularly scheduled office hours to help with phones, appointments, and office tasks

·       Attend monthly meetings with RRP/TSI staff to stay updated on College Readiness information
Posted:
5/8/2024

Originator:
Sarah Propps

Email:
spropps@ttu.edu

Department:
College Readiness


