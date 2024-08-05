Apply here: https://ttu.studentemployment.ngwebsolutions.com/JobX_SecureApply.aspx?JobId=5843 College Readiness Peer Mentors in Raider Ready and TSI courses will be expected to: Share their experiences as a Red Raider to complement course material.

Facilitate activities and discussions to build community and promote learning.

Aid instructor in knowing when course material may not be understood by students. CHARACTERISTICS: • Strong interpersonal skills and communication skills, both written and verbal • Desire to support other students in learning skills to be successful in college • Positive attitude and energy • Sense of humor and an ability to be flexible • Genuine concern for others and desire to help fellow students and team members • Enthusiasm for Texas Tech and the opportunities available to students QUALIFICATIONS: • Be enrolled as an undergraduate student during Spring 2024, Fall 2024, and Spring 2025 • Be in good academic and disciplinary standing with Texas Tech University • Have a solid understanding of math and/or English • Maintain a minimum 2.5 Texas Tech GPA • Have a desire to work in a Raider Ready or TSI Math/English classroom to support student learning SALARY AND BENEFITS: • Make a difference in the lives of incoming students and play an important role in helping them make a smooth transition to life at Texas Tech • Develop leadership and interpersonal communication skills • Build a strong network of campus contacts with Texas Tech administrators, faculty, staff, and other students • Improve skills in the areas of public speaking and teamwork • Peer Mentors will receive compensation of $10 per hour for all job-related duties TSI and Raider Ready will need help on Day 1 of each RRO event. These dates are listed below. Students will be expected to work an average of 12-15 hours/week. Some of the dates may require time on Sunday due to RRO Day 1 activities. RRO - May 28 and 30th

RRO - June 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 17, 20, 23, 25, 27

RRO - July 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28, 30

RRO - August 1

Possible College Readiness Programming - Aug 19-21 Fall 2024/Spring 2025: Students will be expected to work an average of 7-15 hours/week.

· Attend weekly RRP or TSI courses (50-120 minute classes that are offered on Monday-Thursday) · Work with the course instructor to support student learning and engage in learning activities with the students in the classroom · Attend regularly scheduled office hours to help with phones, appointments, and office tasks · Attend monthly meetings with RRP/TSI staff to stay updated on College Readiness information

Posted:

5/8/2024



Originator:

Sarah Propps



Email:

spropps@ttu.edu



Department:

College Readiness





Categories

Academic

Departmental

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

