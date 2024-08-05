|
- Share their experiences as a Red Raider to complement course material.
- Facilitate activities and discussions to build community and promote learning.
- Aid instructor in knowing when course material may not be understood by students.
• Strong interpersonal skills and communication skills, both written and verbal
• Desire to support other students in learning skills to be successful in college
• Positive attitude and energy
• Sense of humor and an ability to be flexible
• Genuine concern for others and desire to help fellow students and team members
• Enthusiasm for Texas Tech and the opportunities available to students
• Be enrolled as an undergraduate student during Spring 2024, Fall 2024, and Spring 2025
• Be in good academic and disciplinary standing with Texas Tech University
• Have a solid understanding of math and/or English
• Maintain a minimum 2.5 Texas Tech GPA
• Have a desire to work in a Raider Ready or TSI Math/English classroom to support student learning
• Make a difference in the lives of incoming students and play an important role in helping them make a smooth transition to life at Texas Tech
• Develop leadership and interpersonal communication skills
• Build a strong network of campus contacts with Texas Tech administrators, faculty, staff, and other students
• Improve skills in the areas of public speaking and teamwork
• Peer Mentors will receive compensation of $10 per hour for all job-related duties TSI and Raider Ready will need help on Day 1 of each RRO event. These dates are listed below. Students will be expected to work an average of 12-15 hours/week. Some of the dates may require time on Sunday due to RRO Day 1 activities.
- RRO - May 28 and 30th
- RRO - June 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 17, 20, 23, 25, 27
- RRO - July 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28, 30
- RRO - August 1
- Possible College Readiness Programming - Aug 19-21
Students will be expected to work an average of 7-15 hours/week.
· Attend weekly RRP or TSI courses (50-120 minute classes that are offered on Monday-Thursday)
· Work with the course instructor to support student learning and engage in learning activities with the students in the classroom
· Attend regularly scheduled office hours to help with phones, appointments, and office tasks
· Attend monthly meetings with RRP/TSI staff to stay updated on College Readiness information
|Posted:
5/8/2024
Originator:
Sarah Propps
Email:
spropps@ttu.edu
Department:
College Readiness
Categories