Apply here: https://ttu.studentemployment.ngwebsolutions.com/JobX_SecureApply.aspx?JobId=5843 College Readiness Peer Mentors in Raider Ready and TSI courses will be expected to: Share their experiences as a Red Raider to complement course material.

Facilitate activities and discussions to build community and promote learning.

Aid instructor in knowing when course material may not be understood by students. CHARACTERISTICS: • Strong interpersonal skills and communication skills, both written and verbal • Desire to support other students in learning skills to be successful in college • Positive attitude and energy • Sense of humor and an ability to be flexible • Genuine concern for others and desire to help fellow students and team members • Enthusiasm for Texas Tech and the opportunities available to students QUALIFICATIONS: • Be enrolled as an undergraduate student during Spring 2024, Fall 2024, and Spring 2025 • Be in good academic and disciplinary standing with Texas Tech University • Have a solid understanding of math and/or English • Maintain a minimum 2.5 Texas Tech GPA • Have a desire to work in a Raider Ready or TSI Math/English classroom to support student learning SALARY AND BENEFITS: • Make a difference in the lives of incoming students and play an important role in helping them make a smooth transition to life at Texas Tech • Develop leadership and interpersonal communication skills • Build a strong network of campus contacts with Texas Tech administrators, faculty, staff, and other students • Improve skills in the areas of public speaking and teamwork • Peer Mentors will receive compensation of $10 per hour for all job-related duties TSI and Raider Ready will need help on Day 1 of each RRO event. These dates are listed below. Students will be expected to work an average of 12-15 hours/week. Some of the dates may require time on Sunday due to RRO Day 1 activities. RRO - May 28 and 30th

RRO - June 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 17, 20, 23, 25, 27

RRO - July 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28, 30

RRO - August 1

Possible College Readiness Programming - Aug 19-21 Fall 2024/Spring 2025: Students will be expected to work an average of 7-15 hours/week. Attend weekly RRP or TSI courses (50-120 minute classes that are offered on Monday-Thursday)

Work with the course instructor to support student learning and engage in learning activities with the students in the classroom

Attend regularly scheduled office hours to help with phones, appointments, and office tasks

Attend monthly meetings with RRP/TSI staff to stay updated on College Readiness information

Posted:

5/13/2024



Originator:

Sarah Propps



Email:

spropps@ttu.edu



Department:

College Readiness





Categories

Academic

Departmental

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

