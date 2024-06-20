Texas Tech University will host an HSI Summit for our region of the state. All faculty, staff, and students from your institution are welcome to attend our inaugural summit September 12th & 13th at the Overton Hotel in Lubbock, TX.

We are looking for proposals that cover any of the following areas:

· curriculum & instruction

· grant writing and competition

· Policies and practices

· data-driven strategies and innovative programming

· leadership

· professional development

· recruitment & retention

· Servingness: liberatory and best practices

· student development (student track)

Proposal Requirements:

o 100–300-word abstract is required with learning outcomes.

1. Three Conference Tracks:

a. Best practices, servingness, serving students

b. Grant writing, competition, institutionalization, and collaborations

c. Student Development

2. Modality of Presentation:

a. Lecture: conventional presentation delivered by one (1) or more presenters

b. Roundtable: presentation of a topic that also engages audience participation

c. Panel: moderator guides the panel subject matter experts through series of questions

d. Workshop: session designed to teach or introduce participants practical skills or techniques

e. Other: other designated presentation modality

Submit your proposal here: https://educttu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_d73RbFODqjFvEay

If you have any questions, please contact Dr. Jarett Lujan (jarett.lujan@ttu.edu).

We hope you will join us in September!