Texas Tech's Say Yes to FCS Teaching Camp will focus on interactive activities showing students various teaching techniques they can use in eight Family and Consumer Sciences courses.

On the last day, campers will take a tour of our Family and Consumer Sciences Education program and the other programs within the College of Human Sciences at Texas Tech. They will also receive great TTU swag and food during the camp. Lunch will be provided each day.

We are ready for your students to register today! Click here to register!

Grades 9-12

July 8-11, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Cost: only $25 per camper!

Location:

South Plains College Lubbock Downtown Center



1625 13th Street, Lubbock, TX 79401







For questions, please contact Dr. Cindy Miller at cynthia.l.miller@ttu.edu.