Sasha provides holistic support to make sure you are doing well academically and mentally. Think of her as your older sister on campus.
A few ways she can help:
- Need help with time management?
- Looking for mental health resources?
- Not sure where to look for financial help?
- Wondering how to get involved on campus?
- Want to talk about the stresses of college/life?
To meet with Sasha, you can schedule a meeting (virtual or in-person) through Raider Success Hub or send her an email to sasha.g.gonzalez@ttu.edu