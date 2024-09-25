Sasha provides holistic support to make sure you are doing well academically and mentally. Think of her as your older sister on campus.





A few ways she can help:

Need help with time management?

Looking for mental health resources?

Not sure where to look for financial help?

Wondering how to get involved on campus?

Want to talk about the stresses of college/life?

To meet with Sasha, you can schedule a meeting (virtual or in-person) through Raider Success Hub or send her an email to sasha.g.gonzalez@ttu.edu