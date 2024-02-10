TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Need Someone to Hold You Accountable? Meet With Your 1st Gen Administrator!

Sasha provides holistic support to make sure you are doing well academically and mentally. Think of her as your older sister on campus.


A few ways she can help:

  • Need help with time management?
  • Looking for mental health resources?
  • Not sure where to look for financial help? 
  • Wondering how to get involved on campus? 
  • Want to talk about the stresses of college/life? 

 

 

To meet with Sasha, you can schedule a meeting (virtual or in-person) through Raider Success Hub or send her an email to sasha.g.gonzalez@ttu.edu
Posted:
10/2/2024

Originator:
Sasha Gonzalez

Email:
sasha.g.gonzalez@ttu.edu

Department:
First Generation Program


Categories