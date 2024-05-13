Your voice matters, and now is the time to make it heard! As a valued member of the Texas Tech Staff, you have the opportunity to shape the future by voting in Staff Senate elections.

To view the candidates, please visit the Staff Senate website.

Click Here to Vote

Voting is open from Monday, May 13 – Friday, May 17.

If you need assistance voting, stop by the Tech Advantage on May 15th from 2pm – 4pm. There will be a Staff Senate Elections Committee member available to assist, and a laptop to use if needed.

Please note, you are only able to vote for those in your same EEO classification.