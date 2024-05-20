Participants are needed for new research study exploring the influence of chew toys on puppy behavior! Compensation will be provided for participation in the study.

To learn more about project participation and enroll your dog in the project, click on the following link: https://bit.ly/puppyresearch

For questions related to the research, contact Dr. Anastasia Stellato at Anastasia.Stellato@ttu.edu or 806-834-8426 or Dr. Nathaniel Hall at Nathaniel.j.hall@ttu.edu or 806-834-8924. This study has been approved by the Animal Care and Use Committee at Texas Tech University.