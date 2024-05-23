TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Summer Book Club with Human Resources

When: July 24th from 9:00 am – 10 am

Where: Zoom

 

1:1s are arguably one of the most critical meeting types for the success of team members, managers, coaches, teams, and organizations. The best managers recognize that 1:1s are not an add-on to their role as a manager. Conducting 1:1s successfully are foundational to being a manager. At the same time, these meetings are the core of a direct report's experience and development at work, including how well they engage and attach to their role, perceive the effectiveness of their manager, and envision their future at the organization.

 

Please email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu to RSVP.
Posted:
5/23/2024

Originator:
Kailey Kilcrease

Email:
kailey.kilcrease@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Resources


Categories