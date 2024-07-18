When: July 24th from 9:00 am – 10 am Where: Zoom 1:1s are arguably one of the most critical meeting types for the success of team members, managers, coaches, teams, and organizations. The best managers recognize that 1:1s are not an add-on to their role as a manager. Conducting 1:1s successfully are foundational to being a manager. At the same time, these meetings are the core of a direct report's experience and development at work, including how well they engage and attach to their role, perceive the effectiveness of their manager, and envision their future at the organization. Please email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu to RSVP. Posted:

Kailey Kilcrease



Email: kailey.kilcrease@ttu.edu



Human Resources





