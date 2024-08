Join us for our Summer Learning Series via Zoom!

This summer we will be covering Mastering Difficult Conversations, Creating Accountability, Stress Management and Leading Student Employees. Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under “Summer Learning Series” or email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu Posted:

8/1/2024



Kailey Kilcrease



kailey.kilcrease@ttu.edu



Human Resources





Human Resources Training