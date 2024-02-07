TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Library to Host STEM Summer Camp Activities for Middle School-Aged Students

STEM Summer Camp will run from July 15 – 19, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. No experience required. Sign up and learn more!

 

If you have other questions, email Jenni Jacobs. (Jenni.Jacobs@ttu.edu) 
7/2/2024

Marcos Rubio

marcosru@ttu.edu

