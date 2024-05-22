Couple Healing from Infidelity Study

Dr. Stephen Fife is conducting a study on individuals' and couples’ experience of healing from infidelity. The purpose of the study is to better understand the process of healing by interviewing individuals and couples who experienced infidelity and have experienced healing in their relationship. The focus of the interview is on your experience with healing, NOT the history or details of infidelity in your relationship. Below are the eligibility criteria and what your participation would require.

Are you eligible to participate?

At least 18 years-old

Experienced infidelity in your current relationship

Still together with your partner

Experienced some healing from the infidelity

What would be required of me if I participated?

Complete a brief online survey (5-10 minutes)

Participate in a confidential 45-60 minute interview. Once you complete the online survey, Dr. Fife will contact you to schedule the interview at a time that is convenient for you. Preferably, partners will be interviewed together, but if only one partner is interested in doing the interview, they can still participate.

Each participant who completes the survey and interview will be given a $50 Amazon gift card as compensation for their time (a total of $100 if participating as a couple).

Please contact Dr. Fife if you are interested in participating: stephen.fife@ttu.edu