Hello everyone, My name is Lara Hoss, and I am a PhD candidate in the Couple, Marriage, and Family Therapy Program. I am excited to announce that I will be defending my dissertation, “The Impact of Previous Intimate Partner Violence Exposures and Therapists’ Attitudes Toward Intimate Partner Violence on the Identification of Intimate Partner Violence.” The dissertation defense will occur on Tuesday, June 11th, at 2 pm CST. The defense will take place virtually. Please find the Zoom link below. I look forward to sharing my research with you all. https://texastech.zoom.us/j/92650146956 Best, Lara Hoss Posted:

5/22/2024



Originator:

Lara Hoss



Email:

lhoss@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





