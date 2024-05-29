Study Abroad in 2025 - Grape & Wine Production Tour in Chile!

JOIN US FOR A WINE STUDY TOUR IN CHILE January 5 - 11, 2025 (where it's summer in the Southern Hemisphere) Study Tour Highlights: · TN Cooperage Tour Vineyard · Winery Tour of Casablanca Valley (Santiago) Vineyard · Winery Tours of Colchagua Valley (Santa Cruz) Cultural Tours Registration is open now through: www.depts.ttu.edu/international/studyabroad/students/apply/programs/program.php?id=11897 Questions? Contact: Kirk Williams, Texas Tech University Department of Plant & Soil Science, kirk.w.williams@ttu.edu, 806-834-7137. Posted:

5/29/2024



Originator:

Asta Edlin



Email:

astedlin@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality and Retail Mgmt





Categories

Academic

