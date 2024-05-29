JOIN US FOR A WINE STUDY TOUR IN CHILE
January 5 - 11, 2025
(where it's summer in the Southern Hemisphere)
Study Tour Highlights:
· TN Cooperage Tour Vineyard
· Winery Tour of Casablanca Valley (Santiago) Vineyard
· Winery Tours of Colchagua Valley (Santa Cruz) Cultural Tours
Registration is open now through: www.depts.ttu.edu/international/studyabroad/students/apply/programs/program.php?id=11897
Questions? Contact: Kirk Williams, Texas Tech University Department of Plant & Soil Science, kirk.w.williams@ttu.edu, 806-834-7137.