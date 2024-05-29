TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Study Abroad in 2025 - Grape & Wine Production Tour in Chile!

JOIN US FOR A WINE STUDY TOUR IN CHILE  

 January 5 - 11, 2025

(where it's summer in the Southern Hemisphere)

 

Study Tour Highlights:

·        TN Cooperage Tour Vineyard

·        Winery Tour of Casablanca Valley (Santiago) Vineyard

·        Winery Tours of Colchagua Valley (Santa Cruz) Cultural Tours

 

Registration is open now through: www.depts.ttu.edu/international/studyabroad/students/apply/programs/program.php?id=11897

 

Questions? Contact: Kirk Williams, Texas Tech University Department of Plant & Soil Science, kirk.w.williams@ttu.edu, 806-834-7137.
Posted:
5/29/2024

Originator:
Asta Edlin

Email:
astedlin@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality and Retail Mgmt


