This July, the Human Research Protection Program is offering an Institutional Review Board training for graduate students and faculty members conducting human subject research. The training will take place over five days, and will be offered in-person at the TLPDC and virtually. Researchers who attend all five sessions will receive a Certificate of Completion for Texas Tech University Human Subject Training. This training fulfills the training requirement for submitting an IRB. Researchers do not have to complete all five trainings in one semester to receive the certificate. They can attend different trainings throughout multiple semesters. Researchers submitting to federal grants are still required to have human subject training through CITI.

The training will include:

· Introduction to the IRB

· Navigating Cayuse IRB

· Data Collection and Privacy, Confidentiality & Security

· Recruitment and Consent Procedures

· After IRB Approval & Q&A

To sign up please visit the following link: https://ttu.elementlms.com/all-events/



Human Research Protection Program

Hours: Mon. - Fri. (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Phone: (806) 742-2064

Email: hrpp@ttu.edu

Director

CassiDe Street, Ph. D.: casside.street@ttu.edu

Senior Research Compliance Specialist

April Ortegon, M.A.: april.ortegon@ttu.edu