MUHL2310 The History of Rock and Roll online is available for Summer II session. This asynchronous online course introduces students to the styles and history of the first three decades of rock & roll, from its roots in the traditional musics of African-Americans and rural whites, through the 1950's, 60's, and the beginning of the '70s, to the advent of the Punk Rock movement. The course includes video lectures, listening modules, online discussions, and web-based quizzes and exams. This course meets the undergraduate requirement for CORE Creative Arts credit.



Youtube trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1qwpdJFn-VU



Summer II: July 1 - August 2



To register: https://registration.texastech.edu/StudentRegistrationSsb/ssb/registration?mepCode=TTU

6/4/2024



Originator:

Roger Landes



Email:

roger.landes@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Music





