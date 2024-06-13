We are looking for adolescents between the ages of 11 and 17 to participate in a research study. In this study, we are exploring the kinds of imagery adolescents prefer for window murals in healthcare settings.

Participants (adolescents between the ages of 11 and 17) will be asked to:

1. Go to the Texas Tech University campus for approximately 1-hour.

2. Wear Virtual Reality (VR) equipment that is provided by the researchers.

3. While wearing the VR equipment, the participants will observe and score 10 different window mural conditions.

3. After observing the 10 conditions, patients will complete a short interview.

Participants will receive a $25 Amazon gift card after the interview portion of the study as compensation for their time.

If you are interested in participating and are the parent of an adolescent between the ages of 11 and 17, please complete this short eligibility form and we will contact you shortly. If you would like additional information about this research, please email Dr. Michelle Pearson (michelle.pearson@ttu.edu)

This study has been approved by the TTU Institutional Review Board.