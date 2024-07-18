We are looking for participants to complete an online evaluation survey on the use of Raider Red's Food Pantry. The survey includes questions on perception of food pantry usage experience, food security, and dietary behavior as related to food received from this on-campus food assistance resource. Both undergraduates and graduate students who have used the Raider Red’s Food Pantry are needed to fill evaluation survey to win a $10 Amazon gift card.

Click survey link: https://evaluate.ttu.edu/surveys/?s=MRAJNJ4M8NACDDPM

Only participants who complete all survey questions will enter for a $10 Amazon gift card.

Also, interested participants will be contacted for a follow-up interview to understand their lived experiences on the usage and its impact on food security status as a student at Texas Tech University.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University and is directed by Dr. Wilna Oldewage-Theron, Professor in the Department of Nutritional Sciences, who can be contacted at wilna.oldewage@ttu.edu

If you have any questions about study recruitment, contact Mary Oyewole, at maoyewol@ttu.edu and you may also contact the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University for any questions regarding the rights of participants. Their phone number is (806)-742-2064, email is hrpp@ttu.edu

Click survey link: https://evaluate.ttu.edu/surveys/?s=MRAJNJ4M8NACDDPM