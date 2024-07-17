Study Title: Equine-Assisted Positively Fit: A Family-Based Obesity Intervention for Rural Youth



Principle Investigator: Dr. Jason Van Allen, Department of Psychological Sciences



What is this research studying?

The purpose of this research study is to determine if a horse-assisted childhood obesity intervention can help children and their caregivers learn specific tools to support healthy lifestyle choices for nutrition and exercise.



Why participate?

You will learn about your child's body composition.

You and your child will have an opportunity to train with horses.

Your family will learn skills to live a healthier lifestyle.

Who can participate?

You may qualify to participate if your child struggles with weight or obesity, ages 9-13. Participating families will also receive $30 total, given after the first scheduled research visit ($10) and again at a follow-up visit after completing the Equine-Assisted Positively Fit program ($20).



Ready to learn more?

To take the next steps, please contact Eli Halbreich at (806) 834-3938 or Eli.Halbreich@ttu.edu.



Questions about the Research?

For questions about the research, please contact: Dr. Jason Van Allen at 806-834-7703.







This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.