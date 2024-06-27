Many graduate students are surprised by the expectations surrounding academic writing at the master's and doctoral levels. If you’re a graduate student who has felt frustrated in your research process by writing skills like grammar, sentence structure, paraphrasing or paragraph organization, we’d like to invite you to apply for our Foundational Writing Skills Summer II (July) Intensive.





This workshop series will contain four-sessions, July 15-18 from 10am-12pm. The series is cohort-based, and attendance at all four sessions is required.





Objectives: By the end of this intensive, we will have

· covered a refresher on grammatical and sentence structure basics,

· practiced techniques to improve paraphrasing and synthesis skills, and

· explored ways to increase clarity, complexity, and cohesion in our writing at the sentence and paragraph level.





Expectations:

Attend and actively participate in each session (2 hours, daily, for four days)

Interactively engage with fellow participants on workshop activities

Provide outside articles from your field for exercises as requested

Complete feedback survey at the final session (5-10 minutes)





Space is limited to approximately 10 students per cohort. Learn more and apply here:

. Applications are due Tuesday July 9 at 12pm.



