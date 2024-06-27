Starting in August, Texas Tech University will offer a new master's degree in Ranch Management. This exciting new program will provide training in the management of natural resources to better equip graduate students for a career in ranching. Whether your primary interest is in beef cattle, deer, ranch horses, or sheep, this program includes courses in economics, natural resources management and animal sciences. Through classroom training and "boots on the ground" experiences on successful ranches, graduates of this program will become knowledgeable about carbon credits, solar energy, wind energy, and water rights. They will also gain valuable information about leasing land, gas and oil leases, range management, wildlife management and more. To learn more about this exciting new degree program, please contact Dr. Clint Rusk, Executive Director of Ranch Management at Texas Tech University. He can be reached at (765) 491-9437 or at clrusk@ttu.edu













































































































































6/27/2024



Clinton Rusk



clrusk@ttu.edu



Natural Resources Management





Academic

