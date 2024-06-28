We are seeking paid participants for an in-person study on how people learn new categories. We are recruiting adults from the ages of 18-45 to participate in the neuroimaging study.





All participants must be right-handed, speak English fluently, be safe to enter a magnetic resonance imaging environment, and not have any diagnosed neurological disorders.





Participants will visit the Texas Tech Neuroimaging Institute for 1.5 hours for the study. This is NOT a clinical study. It will not involve medication or treatment. Research participation is completely confidential.





Participants will receive $30 for their participation.





For more information or to sign up, email jacovaug@ttu.edu. Questions or concerns can also be directed to the Selective Attention & Perception (SAP) Lab Director, Miranda Scolari (email: miranda.scolari@ttu.edu; phone: (806) 834-5796).





This study has been approved by the Texas Tech University Human Research Protection Program.



