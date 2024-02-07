Texas Tech University's Masters of Education in Higher Education Administration is a program designed to prepare graduates for work in higher education, advance their careers, or continue to a doctoral degree. The master's degree (30 credit hours) can be completed in 2-years (online format) or 18 months (face-to-face format). We are currently accepting applications for the Fall 2024 semester.



* Develop new skills and understanding of higher education administration

* Learn how to develop, assess, and manage programs in higher education



For more information, or to apply, please visit:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/education/graduate/psychology-and-leadership/higher_education/ You may contact: Irene Arellano, PhD Assistant Professor of Practice irene.arellano@ttu.edu 806.834.8528 Posted:

7/2/2024



Originator:

Irene Arellano



Email:

irene.arellano@ttu.edu



Department:

EDUC Ed Psych Leadrshp Counseling





Categories

Academic

Departmental

