Come one, come all! If you interact with students on a day-to-day basis.... this is for you! Our team will be sharing our procedures and guidelines to better equip you during the referral process. If you are unfamiliar with what we do... think of a time or student who you may have helped out of your own pocket or bought lunch for because they didn't have the means to. We are a team with different skills and tools designed to help students with their basic needs such as food and housing. Use this link to find out how you can help too: https://forms.office.com/r/7aqnXb4qb9

Posted:

6/27/2024



Originator:

Alexis Arguello



Email:

alexargu@ttu.edu



Department:

Raider Relief ARC



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Date: 7/11/2024



Location:

TLPDC 151



Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

