International female TTU students (graduate or undergraduate) are needed to participate in a research study about their online and offline interactions with U.S.-born men, including male students and faculty as well as men not affiliated with the university. Interactions discussed need not be limited to Texas Tech or Lubbock. In a focus group setting, participants will be invited to discuss the communication patterns and potential challenges they have encountered in such interactions. This research should take one hour to complete. There are no restrictions or requirements for participation, except you must be a female international student who is 18 or older. Interested participants should contact Mary Ortega at maria.ortega@ttu.edu. All participants will receive lunch as compensation.





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.