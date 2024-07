We are seeking female participants aged between 18 and 31 (born between 1990 and 2000) interested in luxury fashion brands and who purchased luxury products within a year in our research. This study is about luxury consumption types among Millennials and Gen Z using an EEG (electroencephalogram) experiment, which detects the electrical activity of your brain. In our lab (Weeks Hall 230), you will be asked to participate in the EEG experiment and interviews. This research should take about 40 minutes to complete. We will provide you with a $10 Starbucks gift card in appreciation for your time. To participate, click on the link to take you to the survey. https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cNrssto47KtBHgO

Detailed Description:

https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4TRO2lNyftB18EK

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University (IRB2024-387).