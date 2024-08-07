Are you an undergraduate or graduate student? We want to learn more about the learning strategies you use. We would like to invite you to participate in our study examining undergraduate and graduate students’ confidence in their abilities to use specific learning strategies successfully. You will be asked to complete an academic and demographic questionnaire and a survey about your learning strategies. This activity will take approximately 10-20 minutes of your time.





To participate, please click on the following link https://educttu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_ac1tpGjni3MVGEC





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.