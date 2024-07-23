TTU HomeTechAnnounce

On-Campus Undergraduate Part Time Employment: College Readiness Peer Mentor

Apply here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CollegeReadinessPeerMentor

College Readiness Peer Mentors in Raider Ready and TSI courses will be expected to:

  •   Share their experiences as a Red Raider to complement course material.
  •   Facilitate activities and discussions to build community and promote learning.
  •   Aid instructor in knowing when course material may not be understood by students.

CHARACTERISTICS: 

• Strong interpersonal skills and communication skills, both written and verbal  

• Desire to support other students in learning skills to be successful in college 

• Positive attitude and energy  

• Sense of humor and an ability to be flexible  

• Genuine concern for others and desire to help fellow students and team members  

• Enthusiasm for Texas Tech and the opportunities available to students  

 

QUALIFICATIONS: 

•   Be enrolled as an undergraduate student during Spring 2024, Fall 2024, and Spring 2025  

•   Be in good academic and disciplinary standing with Texas Tech University  

•   Have a solid understanding of math and/or English  

•   Maintain a minimum 2.5 Texas Tech GPA  

•   Have a desire to work in a Raider Ready or TSI Math/English classroom to support student learning 


Fall 2024/Spring 2025: 

Students will be expected to work an average of 7-15 hours/week ($10 per hour). 

  •    Attend weekly RRP or TSI courses (50-120 minute classes that are offered on Monday-Thursday)
  •   Work with the course instructor to support student learning and engage in learning activities with the students in the classroom
  •   Attend regularly scheduled office hours to help with phones, appointments, and office tasks
  •   Attend meetings with RRP/TSI staff to stay updated on College Readiness information
Posted:
7/23/2024

Originator:
Sarah Propps

Email:
spropps@ttu.edu

Department:
College Readiness


