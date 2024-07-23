- Share their experiences as a Red Raider to complement course material.
- Facilitate activities and discussions to build community and promote learning.
- Aid instructor in knowing when course material may not be understood by students.
• Strong interpersonal skills and communication skills, both written and verbal
• Desire to support other students in learning skills to be successful in college
• Positive attitude and energy
• Sense of humor and an ability to be flexible
• Genuine concern for others and desire to help fellow students and team members
• Enthusiasm for Texas Tech and the opportunities available to students
• Be enrolled as an undergraduate student during Spring 2024, Fall 2024, and Spring 2025
• Be in good academic and disciplinary standing with Texas Tech University
• Have a solid understanding of math and/or English
• Maintain a minimum 2.5 Texas Tech GPA
• Have a desire to work in a Raider Ready or TSI Math/English classroom to support student learning
Students will be expected to work an average of 7-15 hours/week ($10 per hour).
- Attend weekly RRP or TSI courses (50-120 minute classes that are offered on Monday-Thursday)
- Work with the course instructor to support student learning and engage in learning activities with the students in the classroom
- Attend regularly scheduled office hours to help with phones, appointments, and office tasks
- Attend meetings with RRP/TSI staff to stay updated on College Readiness information