The Department of Mathematics and Statistics' Tutoring Center is open Summer II on Monday-Wednesday-Friday from 10 AM to 4 PM, and Tuesday and Thursday 1 PM to 4 PM. Additionally, remote tutoring is now being offered from 10 AM to 2 PM on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Contact Hahn Doan (hadoan@ttu.edu) for scheduling.
See this webpage ...
https://www.depts.ttu.edu/math/undergraduate/resources/tsc/index.php
... for more details.
|Posted:
7/9/2024
Originator:
Collin Smith
Email:
COLLIN.SMITH@ttu.edu
Department:
Mathematics and Statistics
