Math Tutuoring for Summer II
The Department of Mathematics and Statistics' Tutoring Center is open Summer II on Monday-Wednesday-Friday from 10 AM to 4 PM, and Tuesday and Thursday 1 PM to 4 PM.  Additionally, remote tutoring is now being offered from 10 AM to 2 PM on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.  Contact Hahn Doan (hadoan@ttu.edu) for scheduling.

See this webpage ...

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/math/undergraduate/resources/tsc/index.php 

... for more details.
Posted:
7/9/2024

Originator:
Collin Smith

Email:
COLLIN.SMITH@ttu.edu

Department:
Mathematics and Statistics


