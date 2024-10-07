International Affairs invites Texas Tech international students and scholars to submit photographs of their hometowns for the annual “My Hometown” photography exhibit. This exhibition gives these students and scholars the opportunity to share their unique international experience with the Texas Tech and Lubbock communities.
ADDITIONALLY
Texas Tech International Affairs invites students who participated in Texas Tech recognized study abroad programs from Fall 2023 – Summer 2024 to submit photographs for the annual “Adventures in Study Abroad” photography exhibit. This exhibition gives study abroad students the opportunity to share their unique international experience with the Texas Tech and Lubbock communities.
The best images will be displayed at the International Cultural Center during the months of September – October 2024.
HOW TO SUBMIT YOUR PHOTOS:
1. Fill out the submission form and upload your photos there. Here is the link to the form: https://forms.office.com/r/LzBbf0f1Hg
2. Files should be in JPEG format (1-5 MB). Label each file with consecutive numbers followed by your name and the location of the photo (e.g., 1 Doe, Jane – Spain 2 Doe, Jane – Portugal).
3. Please DO NOT send your photos via email; that will not count as your submission to the contest.
4. All submissions must be completed by August 31, 2024.