This is our annual study abroad fair we host during international week. Our international partners come, our two international sites, as well as our different faculty leaders from around campus. This event is to promote study abroad but also kick off the start of our summer and fall applications. All of our study abroad staff will be there to help students with questions. Both the International Engineering Programs Office and the Rawls Center for Global Engagement will be there for any program specific questions as well. Join us from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., bring your I.D for check in and all your burning questions!