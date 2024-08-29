Dear TTU Campus Partners and Student Organizations,

We are thrilled to invite you to the New Graduate Student Resource Fair, a key event during Welcome Week at Texas Tech University. This fair will take place on Thursday, August 29th, from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the Red Raider Ballroom inside the SUB.

The New Graduate Student Resource Fair is an excellent opportunity for departments, student services, and student organizations to showcase the valuable resources and opportunities you offer to our new graduate students. This event aims to help students connect with various campus services and communities, enhancing their overall experience at TTU.

To participate, please click the link below to fill out a registration form:

Registration Form Link

We look forward to your participation in making this event a success and helping our new graduate students feel welcomed and supported as they begin their journey at Texas Tech University.

Thank you for your continued support and involvement.