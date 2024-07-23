The Great Russian Realists: Tolstoy and Dostoevsky. This course introduces students to some of these writers’ greatest works. Tolstoy and Dostoevsky were keen observers of human nature and had incredible, although frequently controversial, ideas about what it is to be human. We will discuss these authors’ works for their literary merit, their ideas about nineteenth century Russia and their relevance today.

Taught in English.

This course fulfills the College of Arts & Sciences LPC Requirement second 3 of 6 hours

This course has no prerequisites.



CRN 48355 2:00-2:50 CMLL 00103 Posted:

7/23/2024



Originator:

Erin Collopy



Email:

erin.collopy@ttu.edu



Department:

B53114 CMLL





