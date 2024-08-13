TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Join us for our University Career Center Open House TODAY!

Dear Campus Partners,


We are excited to invite you to our come-and-go open house event at the University Career Center on August 13, 2024, from 1 PM to 5 PM. Enjoy light hors d’oeuvres, update your headshot in our photo booth, and learn more about our services. We will also have information sessions at 1:00 pm, 2:30 pm, and 4:00 pm, where we will provide an update on our services and upcoming events.


Please RSVP here.


Thank you for your continued support in offering valuable student employment opportunities to our Red Raiders. If you have any questions or need assistance, please do not hesitate to reach out.

We look forward to seeing you there!
Posted:
8/13/2024

Originator:
Lauren Swanson

Email:
lauren.swanson@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center

Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 8/13/2024

Location:
University Career Center- Wiggins Complex

