HUSC 3350, Special Topics in Human Sciences: Developing and Evaluating Health and Wellness Programs is an undergraduate course designed to guide students in learning and applying relevant theories, concepts, and resources to conduct a needs assessment, develop a program logic model, create an evaluation plan, and prepare a complete health or wellness program prospectus.

The class will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 – 9:20 a.m. in the College of Human Sciences. CRN: 48986

Register now!

For more information, contact Paulina Velez at pauvelez@ttu.edu.