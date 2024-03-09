Charles S. Peirce Interdisciplinary Graduate Fellowship
Interdisciplinary Graduate Fellowship applications are now open for all doctoral level programs and disciplines at Texas Tech University. The purpose of this fellowship is to enable young researchers to focus on and enhance the interdisciplinary nature of their studies.
How to Apply:
All applications may be submitted directly to the Institute for Studies in Pragmaticism
- Letter of Intent
- Recommendation letter by the candidate's advisor
- CV
- Description of your research project
- Financial plan for requested funding
* Please visit our website for a full detailed list of requirements and conditions.