Generative AI products claim to help reconnect people with loved ones lost to death or broken relationships. While generative AI may offer a new technological solution, the problem of how to (re)connect with lost loved ones is ancient and remains profound. Research in the field of human-computer interaction (HCI) has only tentatively explored interactions with technology that aim to bridge hitherto-impassable divides of death and loss. Insights from this novel study will expand HCI scholarship on bereavement, breakups, and human-machine relationships to address and guide the design of AI-based products for people seeking to (re)connect with those they have lost.

The study will recruit adults who have experienced the loss of a loved one to death or ended relationships. A "loved one" might include family members, friends, or romantic partners.

People who have experienced the loss of a loved one to ended relationships, Alzheimer’s/dementia, or death are needed to participate in a research study about the use of AI-based avatars to cope with these experiences of loss.

You will be asked to construct and interact with an AI-based avatar of a lost family member, friend, or romantic partner using the commercially available product, Replika, and discuss your experiences in interviews and emailed diary entries. This research should take approximately 6-7 hours over two weeks to complete. Participants will be compensated up to $120 in prepaid gift cards if they complete the entry interview ($40), (10) diary entries ($40), and exit interview ($40). If participants are unable to complete an activity, they will be paid half of the original amount ($20).

I have some questions about this study. Who can I ask?

The study is being run by Dr. Rob Grace and Sahar Khanpour from the Technical Communication and Rhetoric Program and Human Factors Program at Texas Tech University, respectively. If you have questions, you can email them at rob.grace@ttu.edu or skhanpou@ttu.edu .

Texas Tech University also has a Board that protects the rights of people who participate in research. You can contact them at 806-742-2064 or hrpp@ttu.edu.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.