



My name is Opeyemi Lawal, a graduate student at the College of Media & Communication, Texas Tech Univeristy. I am conducting a study on the Influence of exposure to direct-to-consumer advertising on Knowledge and Beliefs of perinatal depression on help-seeking . This research study is about (i) how knowledge and belief of perinatal depression influence perinatal women to seek health information about perinatal depression and (ii) how exposure to direct-to-consumer – advertising of antidepressants influences knowledge and beliefs about perinatal depression.

The survey will take 25 minutes, and you will answer questions about knowledge and beliefs about perinatal depression, exposure to the advertisements of anti-depressants, and your information-seeking behavior. Your participation is completely voluntary. You can skip any questions you are uncomfortable with and stop at any point. There are no direct benefits to your participation.

Your participation is completely confidential and your data will be handled with the utmost care. No identifiers will be collected to ensure your privacy and security.



If you have any questions about this research, please contact Opeyemi Lawal at 806-283-4984. If you have questions about your rights as a research participant, contact the Human Research Protection Program, Office of Research & Innovation, Texas Tech University, Lubbock, Texas 79409. You can contact them at 806-742-2064 or hrpp@ttu.edu.

We deeply appreciate your willingness to dedicate your time and effort to this research study. Your contribution is invaluable.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.

https://ttucomc.az1.qualtrics. com/jfe/form/SV_ 0P1FYHlIRwXTzDM