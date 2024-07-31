International Affairs

invites Texas Tech international students and scholars to submit photographs of their hometowns for the annual “My Hometown” photography exhibit. This exhibition gives these students and scholars the opportunity to share their unique international experience with the Texas Tech and Lubbock communities.



ADDITIONALLY

Texas Tech International Affairs invites students who participated in Texas Tech recognized study abroad programs from Fall 2023 – Summer 2024 to submit photographs for the annual “Adventures in Study Abroad” photography exhibit. This exhibition gives study abroad students the opportunity to share their unique international experience with the Texas Tech and Lubbock communities.

The best images will be displayed at the International Cultural Center during the months of September – October 2024.



