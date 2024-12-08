Comprehensive Wellness for Adolescents is an undergraduate course designed to guide students in examining adolescent and young adult development through a comprehensive wellness perspective.

The class will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 – 11:50 a.m. in the College of Human Sciences. Topics cover the fundamental changes during adolescence, major psychosocial influences on adolescent and young adult health and wellness, and prevention approaches to significant health issues.

Register now!

For more information, contact Paulina Velez at pauvelez@ttu.edu.