Attention all Pell Grant recipients!

Are you passionate about studying abroad but worried about the costs? The Gilman Scholarship is here to help! This amazing scholarship provides up to $5,000 to eligible students who want to study abroad. If you receive a Pell Grant, you’re eligible to apply for this incredible opportunity.

To help you maximize your chances of receiving this scholarship, we are hosting a comprehensive workshop designed to guide you through the application process. Our experienced advisors will provide valuable insights and tips on how to put together a compelling and competitive application. You’ll learn what the selection committee is looking for, how to highlight your strengths, and ways to effectively communicate your goals and aspirations.

During this workshop, you will:

Understand the eligibility requirements and benefits of the Gilman Scholarship.

Receive tips on writing strong personal statements and essays.

Get advice on securing letters of recommendation.

Have the opportunity to ask questions and get personalized feedback.

Don’t miss this chance to make your study abroad dreams a reality! Join us for the workshop and take the first step towards an unforgettable international experience.