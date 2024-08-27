Think you can't afford to study abroad? Think again! Many students assume that studying abroad is financially out of reach, but we're here to change that perception. Mark your calendar and join us for an informative session where you'll learn how to make your dream of studying abroad a reality without breaking the bank.

During this session, we'll cover crucial topics, including:

Applying Financial Aid: Understand how your current financial aid package can be applied to study abroad programs. Learn about the specific processes and requirements to ensure you maximize your aid. Scholarships: Discover a range of scholarships available specifically for study abroad students. We will provide insights on how to find these scholarships, application tips, and deadlines to watch for. Money-Saving Strategies: Get practical advice on how to save money before and during your time abroad. From budgeting tips to finding affordable travel options, we will equip you with the knowledge to make your international experience more affordable.

Don't let financial concerns hold you back from the adventure of a lifetime. Join us to learn how you can make studying abroad an achievable and affordable goal.

Mark your calendar! We look forward to helping you embark on your international journey!