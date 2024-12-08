What is a highly sensitive person? How do individuals differ in their biological sensitivity to context? Do children and adults differ in how much they can benefit from enriched environments or be negatively affected by adversity? How can we conceptualize resilience at the person-level?

This online graduate course will examine how individuals differ in their susceptibility to environmental influence in a “for better and for worse” manner. In the first part of the course, we will explore biopsychosocial theories on individual characteristics related to people being more or less influenced by their physical and social environment. You will then apply these concepts to outcomes within your interests, which can be within the realm of physical, mental, socioemotional, and/or financial health, as well as to the impact of health interventions.

This course is relevant for a variety of disciplines, including human sciences, health sciences, family sciences, human development, psychology, and education.







HUSC 5311 Problems in Human Sciences: Environmental Sensitivity in Human Health will be taught online (synchronously) on Monday nights. CRN 48614. Contact Shannon Tebo (shannon.tebo@ttu.edu) in Health & Human Sciences Advising for more information.





