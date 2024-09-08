Looking for exciting graduate courses and a chance to learn about museum and heritage resources work? Heritage and Museum Sciences, now in its 51st year, offers a great slate of fall classes, open to all graduate students in good standing. There are no prerequisites. All classes are held at the Museum of Texas Tech University or the Lubbock Lake National Historic Landmark. You can be working directly with collections, exhibits, and programs while you are learning. Here is the fall semester lineup:

HMGT 5323-001, CRN 18553: Principles of Heritage Management HMGT 5323-001, CRN 44639: Digital Heritage MUSM 5326-001, CRN 41632: Museum Administration MUSM 5327-001, CRN 18813: Museum Collection Management MUSM 5329-001, CRN 38219: Material Culture MUSM 5330-001, CRN 41357: Museum Law, Ethics, and Standards MUSM 5331-001, CRN 44639: Exhibition Principles

For more information, please contact Sally Shelton at Sally.Shelton@ttu.edu.



Posted:

8/9/2024



Originator:

Sally Shelton



Email:

Sally.Shelton@ttu.edu



Department:

Museum Science





