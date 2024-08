Spaces still available for HDFS 2322: Development of Intimate Relationships--both in person and online. Learn about communication, the development of close relationships, conflict negotiation, and more! This class fulfills core Social and Behavioral Sciences Requirement.

In-person: HDFS 2322, Section 002, CRN 15598, MWF 3-3:50 Online: HDFS 2322, Section D02, CRN 47041







Posted:

8/12/2024



Originator:

Dana Weiser



Email:

Dana.Weiser@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Develop and Family Studies





Categories

Academic