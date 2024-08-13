ITAL 3390 D01 Italian Cinema: Survey of Italian Cinema – CRN 44209 – Online – TR 14:00 – 15:20

Italian Cinema covers the development of Italian cinema from the 1940s to the 1990s. It includes a close study and analysis of masterpieces of Italian cinema, from the classics of Neorealism to contemporary Italian film, and discussions on how cinema can interpret the history of a nation. Each screening is preceded by a lecture and followed by discussion. While readings and lectures aim at presenting the films within their historical, social, and aesthetic contexts, the discussion encourages the students to express their appreciation of the work examined and respond critically to it. Taught in English.

This course fulfills the College of Arts & Sciences LPC Requirement second 3 of 6 hours

This course has no prerequisites.

Posted:

8/13/2024



Originator:

Erin Collopy



Email:

erin.collopy@ttu.edu



Department:

B53114 CMLL





Categories

Academic

