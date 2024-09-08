The Texas Tech Sinfonietta is a string orchestra formed by music and non-music majors, who meets every Thursday evening from 7 to 9pm in the Band Hall in the School of Music, for the fun of playing together. Conducted by Maestro Lanfranco Marcelletti and coached by his TAs, our repertoire includes classical pieces from Baroque to Romantic and Contemporary music, as well as music from movies soundtracks and other modern pieces adapted for string orchestra. Come and join us this semester! Contact: mherrero@ttu.edu









The String Sinfonietta is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.