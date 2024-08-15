TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Gain Valuable Experience in STEM Education!
STEM CORE Outreach is seeking undergraduate students majoring in STEM or Education to be STEM Club Leaders for area elementary and middle schools. Enhance your resume while making a difference in the lives of children! Leaders will be responsible for teaching weekly STEM lessons with hands-on activities at their assigned school. This position requires a valid driver's license and vehicle to get from TTU to the assigned school each week. To apply, please use this link: https://forms.office.com/r/7nqqNFGcRW

8/15/2024

Allison Eubanks

Allison.Eubanks@ttu.edu

STEM Core ORDC


