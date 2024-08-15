

STEM CORE Outreach is seeking undergraduate students majoring in STEM or Education to be STEM Club Leaders for area elementary and middle schools. Enhance your resume while making a difference in the lives of children! Leaders will be responsible for teaching weekly STEM lessons with hands-on activities at their assigned school. This position requires a valid driver's license and vehicle to get from TTU to the assigned school each week. To apply, please use this link: https://forms.office.com/r/7nqqNFGcRW Posted:

8/15/2024



Originator:

Allison Eubanks



Email:

Allison.Eubanks@ttu.edu



Department:

STEM Core ORDC





